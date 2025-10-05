Welfare of Prajapati community a top priority: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the government is fully committed to supporting the Prajapati (potter) community in the city by promoting the sale of their products and making them self-reliant.

Speaking at the Prajapati (Kumhar) Mahakumbh, organised by the National Prajapati Federation at Adarsh Ramlila Ground in Narela, Outer Delhi, the Chief Minister assured that her government will continue to work for the welfare, education, skill development, and empowerment of the Prajapati community.

Reaffirming her commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is taking concrete steps to promote locally handcrafted products and make artisans self-reliant.

She praised the artistry, hard work, and creativity of the Prajapati (Kumhar) community, saying their traditional skills and dedication are truly inspiring.

She said the government is fully committed to supporting the community in every possible way.

Member of Parliament Yogender Chandolia, MLA Rajkaran Khatri, several dignitaries, social organisations, and local residents from the Prajapati community attended the event.

Interacting with community representatives and artisans, the Chief Minister commended their craftsmanship and industrious spirit, calling their work a true source of inspiration.

She reiterated that her government is determined to provide every possible form of assistance and support.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government will take concrete measures to safeguard the interests of the Prajapati community and continue its efforts towards their welfare, education, skill development, and empowerment.

She added that such initiatives would not only improve the economic conditions of the community but also give new recognition to indigenous industries.

CM Gupta said that traditional craftsmanship is not merely a means of livelihood but a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage, and it is the government’s responsibility to preserve and strengthen it.

Praising the Prajapati community, she said they are true creators who shape deities, utensils, and beauty from clay, connecting society through their labour and artistry. She also noted that for years, the community has not received the recognition and opportunities it truly deserves, but now the Delhi government will take strong and meaningful steps for their upliftment and empowerment.

--IANS

rch/uk