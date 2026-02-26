Welfare of Maharashtra, expansion of NCP sole priorities: Sunetra Pawar

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) In an emotional yet resolute address following her unanimous election as NCP national president, Sunetra Pawar on Thursday declared that the welfare of Maharashtra and the expansion of the party are now her primary priorities.

Speaking to party workers at the national executive meeting, she acknowledged the profound void left by the passing of the party’s national president and her guide, Ajit Pawar, who was affectionately referred to as "Dada".

"We have not yet recovered from the grief of losing our leader, Respected Dada. His passing has created a vacuum in our lives and the party that can never be filled," said Sunetra Pawar, who is also the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

She emphasised that Ajit Pawar dedicated his life to the development of Maharashtra, championing the cause of farmers, youth and women, and strengthening the party organisation across the state.

Quoting her resolve to fulfil his vision, she added, "His dream will not remain unfulfilled; together, we will take it to even greater heights."

Sunetra Pawar highlighted Ajit Pawar’s tenure as national president, which began on June 30, 2023, noting that during his approximately two-and-a-half-year leadership, the party witnessed extensive organisational activity and outreach.

She said he travelled across Maharashtra to strengthen the party cadre and expand its organisational base at various levels.

“Under his leadership, the NCP contested Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Assembly elections, and polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar. The party made strong showings in municipal corporations, municipal councils, and 12 zilla parishads despite various technical and political challenges,” she noted.

She announced that her primary goal is to regain the ‘national party’ status for the NCP and expand its organisational footprint across regions.

While the party remains deeply rooted in rural Maharashtra, she said there will be renewed focus on strengthening support among urban voters and expanding its appeal across diverse sections of society.

She emphasised that women are the "engines of development" and reaffirmed her commitment to policies aimed at women’s empowerment.

She pledged to move beyond schemes like 'Ladki Bahin' towards comprehensive economic and administrative empowerment of women.

Continuing Ajit Pawar’s vision, she said the party will advocate for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in farming to enhance agricultural productivity and improve farmers’ incomes.

She emphasised her commitment to carrying forward the "ideals and unfinished work" of Ajit Pawar, particularly his focus on development-oriented governance and administrative efficiency.

Sunetra Pawar pledged to prioritise the welfare of women, youth, and marginalised communities and work towards inclusive development.

She specifically mentioned her goal of making Maharashtra a "just and egalitarian" state based on principles of equality and social justice.

"This honour is not mine alone; it belongs to every grassroots worker and every mother and sister in this state," Pawar said.

She reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, as well as the legacy of Yashwantrao Chavan, regarded as the architect of modern Maharashtra.

She also invoked the inspiration of prominent historical figures including Rajmata Jijau, Ahilyadevi Holkar, Savitribai Phule, Maharani Tarabai, and her late mother-in-law Sharadabai Pawar.

In her concluding remarks, Sunetra Pawar said she has set aside her personal grief for the larger responsibility entrusted to her.

"Parth and Jay are not my only family; the entire NCP is my family. I promise that I will not falter, I will not let power go to my head, and I will never abandon the cause I have undertaken," she said.

