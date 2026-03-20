'Welcome step': Congress on RG Kar rape victim's mother contesting Bengal polls for BJP

Ranchi, March 20 (IANS) The Congress, on Friday, termed it a 'welcome step' as the mother of the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case victim expressed her intention to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

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Reacting to the development, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha said that if the RG Kar victim's mother wishes to enter politics with the aim of seeking justice, it should be encouraged.

He noted that the decision reflects a desire to raise questions about the system and highlight issues related to women's safety.

"I believe this is a welcome step. If the victim's mother wants to contest elections with the intention of ensuring justice for girls like her daughter, then it is a positive initiative. Contesting elections can be a way to raise concerns and demand accountability," he told IANS.

He also added that the RG Kar rape victim's mother should actively participate in the electoral process and work towards securing justice for victims of such crimes.

The Congress leader also said that the rape victim's mother should question the system and address issues concerning the safety and dignity of women.

The development comes after the rape victim’s mother on Thursday expressed her willingness to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas, where the family resides.

She revealed that she had received an offer from the BJP earlier but had not taken a decision at that time. However, she has now decided to enter the political arena with the aim of seeking justice for her daughter and ensuring safety for women across the state.

"I had received an offer from the BJP earlier, but I was not mentally prepared then. Now, I want to contest elections to ensure justice for my daughter and safety for all women," she said.

She also alleged that political parties had attempted to use her daughter's death for their own benefit.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya refrained from commenting on the matter.

The Panihati assembly seat was not included in the BJP's initial candidate list, leading to speculation about a possible announcement at a later stage.

State BJP Spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said that any decision regarding candidature would be taken by the party's parliamentary committee in Delhi.

He added that while he personally sympathised with the RG Kar rape victim's mother, an official statement from the party would only follow after due approval.

--IANS

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