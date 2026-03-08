Weather office forecasts rain with thunderstorms in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata's Alipore has forecast the possibility of thunderstorms and rain in the entire state, including Kolkata, from Sunday evening.

The MeT Office said that despite the thunderstorms, the temperature will not change much in the next seven days.

According to the forecast, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas are likely to experience scattered light rain and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday. However, no separate warning has been issued for these districts.

Rain warnings are in place for South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. These districts are likely to experience rain with thundershowers for the next few days. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are also likely.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms will continue in North Bengal throughout the week. Scattered light rain with thunderstorms is likely in every district of the north. Separate warnings have been issued for the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts from Sunday to Tuesday.

There is a warning in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts from Monday to Wednesday. There will be no change in the minimum or maximum temperatures in North Bengal for the next seven days.

According to RMC, a cyclonic circulation is over Odisha and adjoining areas. From there, the axis extends through Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and north-west Uttar Pradesh. Due to its influence, favourable conditions have been created for thunderstorms in Gangetic Bengal.

On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 23.9 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city was 31.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal. The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. There may be scattered light rain later in the evening. The relative humidity in the air was a maximum of 96 per cent and a minimum of 55 per cent.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 32 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

