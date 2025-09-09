Weather office forecasts rain in West Bengal during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) With another low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department here has forecast widespread rain in south Bengal during the Durga Puja festival.

Although Durga Puja will officially begin from 'Shasthi' (September 28), the festivities begin from Mahalaya (September 21), which marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha (an auspicious, fortnight-long period in the Hindu calendar that marks the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations).

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of rain during Durga Puja and in the run-up to the festival.

"September is the last full month of monsoon season in West Bengal. The monsoon winds remain in the state till October 10. The second half of September, on most occasions, records massive rain in Bengal and Kolkata. This year too, the conditions are favourable for incessant rain, which is likely to intensify after September 18," said a Meteorological Department official.

The rainfall in the run-up and during the festivities may dampen the spirit of many enthusiasts.

The weather in Bengal is humid and hot. The sweltering heat is the reason for the increasing discomfort level. However, the situation will change from Wednesday onwards as the low-pressure area will result in moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. This will pave the way for more rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

There is also a possibility of rain in north Bengal. The rain will continue throughout the week in several districts in north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 34 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal. The relative humidity in the air was recorded at a maximum of 89 per cent and a minimum of 66 per cent.

