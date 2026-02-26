Wealthy can forgo guarantee schemes, says DKS; asserts Rs 21cr credited to deceased

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said there is nothing wrong if wealthy individuals voluntarily opt out of the state’s guarantee schemes, while asserting that the government will not discontinue any of the programmes.

Read More

He was responding to media queries at Vidhana Soudha.

“There is nothing wrong if wealthy people voluntarily give up guarantee schemes. Government employees and those working in large IT companies, among others, have told us that they do not require guarantee scheme benefits,” he said.

Responding to speculation about the possible discontinuation of guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said there was no proposal to stop them under any circumstances.

“For example, in some cases, guarantee scheme funds have been credited to deceased beneficiaries. Even ration rice is being drawn in the names of deceased persons. However, this issue does not arise in the Gruha Jyothi scheme,” he said.

He stated that significant amounts have been withdrawn in the names of deceased persons and emphasised the need to prevent such misuse.

“The government is facing difficulties in identifying deceased beneficiaries, and discussions are underway on how to resolve this issue,” he said.

When asked about remarks by some ministers suggesting that affluent individuals should opt out of guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said certain beneficiaries had themselves expressed that they did not require such benefits.

“Some wealthy individuals have said they do not need these benefits. They have also said this regarding the 200 units of free electricity. We are reviewing this matter,” he said.

He urged the media not to misinterpret his remarks.

“I have clearly said that no guarantee schemes will be stopped under any circumstances. Despite challenges, we are continuing to provide guarantee schemes,” he said.

Shivakumar also rejected claims that development work was being hampered due to expenditure on guarantee schemes.

“In this budget, our government will announce several development projects,” he said.

He further alleged that the BJP-led central government was not extending adequate support to the state, but added that the state government was continuing to administer the schemes effectively.

“About Rs 21 crore has been credited to the accounts of deceased women beneficiaries. We are examining this issue,” he said.

“Guarantee schemes are a financial burden on the government, but we have clearly stated that we will not stop any guarantee schemes. There will also be no revision,” Shivakumar added.

--IANS

mka/pgh