We want to change CPI-M-led LDF govt, don't want them to repeat term: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala would be a significant challenge for the party, as it aims to unseat the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

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Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tharoor noted that the return of the LDF government in the previous election was unusual.

"Kerala is an important election for us. The CPI-M-led LDF government came back to power last time, which is unusual because for nearly half a century, the two fronts have alternated in government. We do not want them to repeat that. We want to change this government this time," he said.

Tharoor also pointed out that the announcement of early election dates has left political parties with limited time to prepare.

"The early election schedule has taken all of us by surprise. We were expecting the elections in the last ten days of April, but now the polling is on April 9. That means only a few weeks are left," he said.

The short timeline would pose challenges, especially for new candidates, he said. "We have many new candidates who need time to familiarise themselves with the electorate. So it is a bigger challenge for all of us. However, we are working hard and are fully prepared," he said.

Tharoor also indicated that the party would soon announce its candidates. "In the next couple of days, you will see some candidates being announced. The filing of nominations is open until Monday, and we will certainly meet that deadline," he said.

He further mentioned that the election campaign would affect his attendance in Parliament. "I have maintained a 100 per cent attendance record throughout my parliamentary career, but it appears this election will make that impossible, as I may not be available in Parliament for the next two weeks," he added.

Kerala woke up to the first full day of intense campaigning, with political parties beginning a 25-day high-voltage campaign ahead of the April 9 polls for the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

The opposition alliances are yet to finalise their candidates, but the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was quick off the blocks, with its key constituents - the CPI-M and the Communist Party of India announcing their candidates and setting campaign machinery in motion.

Across the state, ministers and candidates were seen hitting the streets early in the morning, meeting voters and seeking support.

--IANS

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