We offer India's top aerospace ecosystem, not just land: K'taka govt to Andhra Minister (Ld)

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) Addressing Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh’s appeal to aerospace companies to move to his state, the Karnataka government said on Wednesday that it offers not just land, but also leads India's aerospace ecosystem.

Taking to social media X and replying to the post of Nara Lokesh, the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil stated, "Dear Nara Lokesh, Karnataka doesn’t just offer land - it offers India’s No. 1 aerospace and defence ecosystem."

He further emphasised, "We’ve built the country’s strongest aerospace base over the decades, contributing 65 per cent of India’s aerospace output and ranking No. 1 nationally, 3rd globally."

"It isn’t about land alone - it’s about talent, innovation, and a proven ecosystem. We know what to do, when to do it, and how to do it. Nothing is slipping off, Minister Patil stated. Karnataka will be one of the first states to reach a $1 trillion economy. And it’s not just aerospace; many new industries continue to choose Karnataka, and existing ones keep expanding here," Minister Patil stated.

"We’ll always ensure the "LAND" and ecosystem needed to support both growth and new investments, " Patil stated.

"Best wishes to your state as well," Patil underlined.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh, taking to X, earlier stated, "Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table."

Earlier in the day, responding to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh's invitation to the aerospace industry after the Karnataka government decided to withdraw the acquisition of 1,777 acres of land near the Bengaluru airport for a proposed Aerospace Park, Minister Patil said that no industry will move out of the state due to a lack of land.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Minister Patil said, "I will respond to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh at an appropriate time. He thinks he can fish in troubled waters. However, our waters are calm."

In a major development, the Congress-led government in Karnataka on Tuesday announced that it has dropped the land acquisition process in Channarayapattana and surrounding villages in Devahanahalli taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Devanahalli is located close to Bengaluru International Airport.

The government had planned to acquire 1,777 acres in Devanahalli taluk for establishing an aerospace project. A request had been received to allot land near Bengaluru for this purpose. However, the farmers and landowners of the region launched a stiff agitation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement while addressing a meeting held on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha with officials and farmer leaders regarding the land acquisition process in Channarayapattana and other villages of Devanahalli taluk.

CM Siddaramaiah announced, "We have completely dropped the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna and other villages of Devanahalli taluk."

Even though withdrawing from the acquisition might result in industries relocating elsewhere, the government has prioritised farmers’ interests and, taking into account their demands, decided to cancel the land acquisition, the Chief Minister further announced.

