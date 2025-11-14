'We have to bow before mandate of people': K'taka CM on Mahaghatbandhan's setback in Bihar

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Responding to the setback for the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that one has to bow down to the mandate of the people.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Vidhana Soudha premises on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

“We will accept the verdict of the people of Bihar,” he said. When asked whether his position within the Congress party has been strengthened because of the setback to the Mahaghatbandhan in Bihar, Siddaramaiah refused to answer.

It can be noted that there are strong rumours of a leadership change in Karnataka, and Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar is putting in all his effort to get the CM's post.

Speaking about the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Nehru, Siddaramaiah said, “Today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He was the first Prime Minister after Independence. We celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day.”

“Nehru had a special affection and love for children because he understood that today’s children are the future of this country. He loved children, and it is because of this that he was called ‘Chacha Nehru’,” the Chief Minister said.

“We have to acknowledge that if there is anyone who can be called the architect of modern India, it is Jawaharlal Nehru. During his student days, he imbibed the spirit of patriotism and thought of launching a struggle against the British,” he said.

Siddaramaiah added that Nehru went on to become one of Mahatma Gandhi’s most beloved disciples and participated actively in the freedom struggle. He was imprisoned by the British for about nine years and made immense sacrifices for the nation and its Independence.

“The size of the country’s budget after Independence was just Rs 197 crore. He ensured that the budget reached four digits within a few years. Nehru was deeply interested in agriculture and irrigation, and he attempted to lay the foundation for a scientific temper in the country,” he said.

“He also initiated the Five-Year Plans, through which he sought to build the nation. If there are industries, reservoirs, and dams across the country today, it is due to Nehru’s contributions,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Nehru is also responsible for making the country self-reliant in agriculture and food production. We must remember such a great personality. He served as Prime Minister for 17 years. The BJP is only engaged in criticising Nehru and Gandhi,” he said.

He added that the BJP leaders did not participate in the freedom struggle against the British. “Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru are the ones who brought Independence to the country,” he said.

“Be it the BJP, Narendra Modi, or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), their only job is to criticise Gandhi and Nehru,” Siddaramaiah stated.

