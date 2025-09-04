We are standing with you, Kejriwal assures Punjab's flood-hit villagers

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab), Sep 4 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited flood-affected areas of Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab's Kapurthala district, where devastating floods have caused unprecedented destruction, in the absence of indisposed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and assured villages that the government stood with impacted families.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal highlighted the magnitude of the crisis, the state government’s round-the-clock efforts for relief and rescue and appealed to the Centre for urgent assistance.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal also accompanied the former Delhi Chief Minister.

Kejriwal said this year’s floods are among the worst in Punjab’s history, comparable only to the floods of 1988, 37 years ago. Entire villages have been submerged, causing massive loss of homes, crops, and infrastructure, he said.

Expressing deep concern over the suffering of people, he assured that the state government and the Aam Aadmi Party are standing firmly with every affected family in this hour of crisis.

Highlighting the government’s on-ground efforts, Kejriwal said: "The entire Punjab administration, from the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MLAs, all officers, including DCs, SSPs, and AAP workers, are working tirelessly to rescue people and provide relief. No effort is being spared."

He said that while some families are reluctant to leave their homes, others have been rescued and shifted to well-equipped relief camps where the government has ensured adequate food, shelter, and essential supplies.

He praised the courage and spirit of Punjab’s people, recalling how Punjab has always been at the forefront whenever the nation needed it, whether it was defending India’s borders or leading the Green Revolution to feed the entire country.

"Even today, Punjabis are helping each other selflessly. A Punjabi thinks of helping his neighbour before himself. That is the spirit that will help us overcome this crisis," Kejriwal said.

He said Chief Minister Mann was scheduled to join him in the flood-affected areas today, but fell ill after touring the region continuously for three to four days without proper rest or meals.

"I met him this morning and requested him to take a rest for two days because his health has deteriorated. Yet, even in this condition, his only concern was how to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab," Kejriwal said.

He said the state government has decided to deploy gazetted officers in every affected village to ensure immediate relief reaches people on the spot.

"Victims should not be forced to run around government offices; help must be delivered directly and promptly," he asserted.

Making a strong appeal to the Central government, Kejriwal said: "When a crisis struck Afghanistan, the Centre sent massive relief there, which was a good thing. But today, Punjab is also facing a grave crisis. We urge the Centre to extend maximum support to Punjab without delay."

Kejriwal announced that after the water recedes, the Punjab government will focus on preventing the spread of diseases, rebuilding broken roads, providing compensation to families who lost homes, and compensating farmers for damaged crops.

"We assure Punjab’s people that every possible help will be extended. This is not the time for politics; this is the time for collective humanitarian efforts,” he emphasised, appealing to people and organisations across the country to come forward and help Punjab in this hour of need.

