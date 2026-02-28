War of words in Maharashtra Legislative Council over illegal immigrants

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Saturday witnessed a sharp exchange between members of the treasury and Opposition benches over the issue of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

The debate turned heated after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab claimed he could “identify 2,000 infiltrators in two days”, prompting a strong rebuttal from Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam.

Referring to a recent case involving bogus birth certificates that was flagged by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Parab criticised the government’s handling of the issue. “This is not a political issue; it is a matter of national security. Illegal immigrants are living in every slum in Mumbai and even running small-scale factories. Is it possible that the police and the municipal corporation are unaware of this?” he asked.

Taking a swipe at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Parab said, “Kirit Somaiya currently has no work; send him with me, and I will find 2,000 infiltrators within two days.”

He contended that mere document verification was insufficient and demanded the constitution of a Special Task Force to conduct combing operations across localities.

Responding to the remarks, Minister Yogesh Kadam said that if Parab possessed specific information, he should share it with the authorities for action.

Citing figures, Kadam said that in 2021, during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, 109 Bangladeshi nationals were deported. “In 2025, we deported 2,376 infiltrators. The figures clearly show the difference,” he said.

Kadam also said that special squads comprising one officer and five personnel have been constituted at every police station to act against illegal immigrants. He informed the House that search operations are being carried out with the assistance of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

On the demand for a Special Task Force, Kadam said the government would consider setting one up if required.

--IANS

sj/pgh