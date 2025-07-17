War of words in Maha Assembly between Aditya Thackeray, Shinde camp ministers

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) A verbal duel took place in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp ministers and SS-UBT legislator Aditya Thackeray.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar expressed his displeasure over the gesture and language used by Shiv Sena-UBT legislators Aditya Thackeray and Bhaskar Jadhav in the House.

“If an irregularity has happened in the past, it should happen again. I told Bhaskar Jadhav in clear words that the right to 'right to reply' belongs to the member who initiated the discussion. No matter how many accusations you make against me, I will not allow irregularity to happen in this House," said Assembly Speaker Narwekar expressing strong displeasure.

After Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde replied to the opposition's motion for discussion under Rule 293, SS-UBT legislator Bhaskar Jadhav sought permission from the Speaker to ask some questions again (right to reply).

However, the Speaker refused permission, saying that Thackeray had initiated the discussion, and that he was no longer in the House, so he would not give this opportunity to anyone else. After being denied permission, Jadhav became aggressive and started making gestures towards the Speaker and speaking loudly.

Jadhav's action made Shinde camp ministers and MLAs jump into the Well.

Amid all the chaos, Aaditya Thackeray entered the House gesturing towards Shinde Sena ministers that led to pandemonium in the house. Shinde Sena ministers were also engaged in making gestures towards Thackeray and speaking loudly, while Uddhav Sena MLAs also became aggressive.

In this chaos, the proceedings of the Assembly were adjourned for 10 minutes. After the proceedings resumed, Minister Shambhuraj Desai demanded Jadhav's suspension. Jadhav made derogatory statements about the Speaker.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that everyone should respect the dignity of the House, questioning whether Bhaskar Jadhav’s move to make gestures and his style of speaking was appropriate.

