War of words erupts in Bihar over Amit Shah’s Seemanchal visit, RJD alleges communal agenda

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) Bihar’s main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of promoting a communal agenda during his visit to the Seemanchal region.

RJD MLA from Maner, Bhai Virendra, on Thursday, alleged that the Home Minister’s visit was aimed at targeting a particular community. He claimed that whenever Shah tours a region, he seeks to strengthen “communal forces” and acts against a specific religion.

“Whenever he comes, he fuels communal tension. He works to promote divisive forces in the country and targets a particular religion,” Bhai Virendra said.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also described Shah’s Seemanchal visit as politically motivated, linking it to the upcoming Assembly elections in neighbouring West Bengal.

The ruling coalition hit back sharply at the allegations. Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhav Anand dismissed the criticism, saying opposition leaders grow uneasy whenever the Home Minister visits the state.

“Whenever the Home Minister comes, they develop a stomachache. Amit Shah is the Iron Man, so naturally, they feel uncomfortable. The reality is that he reviews development work and discusses issues related to Bihar’s progress,” Anand said.

BJP leader and Bihar minister Lakhendra Paswan also attacked the opposition, asserting that Shah’s visit was focused on national security and curbing infiltration.

“Their hearts start racing whenever Amit Shah arrives in Bihar. The Home Minister is here to stop infiltration. If Bhai Virendra and Tejashwi Yadav are disturbed by this, it suggests they do not want infiltrators to be removed from Bihar,” Paswan said.

He added that Shah’s meetings were aimed at strengthening border security and tightening measures to prevent illegal infiltration into the state.

During his visit, Amit Shah inaugurated and virtually laid the foundation stones for several infrastructure projects of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Border Outposts at Leti and Indarwa in Araria district on Thursday, underscoring the Centre’s focus on bolstering border management and security infrastructure in the region.

