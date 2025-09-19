Wanted to highlight shared history, people-to-people bonds: Sam Pitroda’s clarification on Pak remarks

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief Satyanarayan Pitroda, popularly known as Sam Pitroda, on Friday clarified his ‘home-like feeling’ and praise for Pakistan as an attempt to highlight shared history, adding that his aim was never to belittle anyone's suffering.

Within hours of drawing strong reactions from the BJP, which slammed his and the Congress party’s alleged ‘undying love’ for the terror-sponsoring nation, Pitroda said on X, "In light of recent discussions, I wish to clarify my remarks and put them in the full context of my IANS… interview. My intention has always been to call attention to the realities we face: concerns about the electoral process, the importance of civil society and youth, and India's role - both in its neighbourhood and globally.”

Issuing a clarification, he said, “If my words have caused confusion or hurt, I want to clarify that my aim was never to belittle anyone's suffering or undermine legitimate concerns - but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded and responsible approach to how India sees itself - and is seen - by others.”

Pitroda said, “When I said that I often felt 'at home' visiting neighbouring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasise shared history and people-to-people bonds - not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions.”

“Likewise, when I challenged the ‘Vishwaguru’ narrative and said that it's a myth that India is always on everyone's mind, I was cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance. Foreign policy must be based on real influence, mutual trust, peace, and regional stability - not bravado or optics,” he said.

Pitroda, a Gandhi family loyalist, said, “We need to defend democracy: ensuring free, fair elections; strengthening institutions; empowering youth; protecting minority rights; resisting polarisation. These are not partisan issues - they go to the heart of what and who we are as a nation.”

Reflecting on the future, the Congress leader said, “Moving forward, I remain committed to transparency, respectful dialogue, and working towards a future where we strengthen institutions, civil society, safety, and security, so our actions truly live up to our ideals."

In a conversation with IANS, Sam Pitroda said, “Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? They are all small. They are going through difficult times.”

“Of course, there is the problem of violence, there is the problem of terrorism. But all that is there. At the end of the day, in the neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I’ve been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I’ve been to Bangladesh, I’ve been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don’t feel like I’m in a foreign country. They look like me, they talk like me. They like my songs, and they eat my food. I must learn to live with them in peace and harmony,” he further told IANS.

--IANS

rch/uk