'Wait for actions, can’t comment': K.C. Venugopal on reports of no-confidence motion against LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Amid reports that the Opposition may move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal on Monday refused to comment on the issue, only saying that people should wait for actions.

Read More

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Venugopal stressed that the Opposition was facing repeated restrictions in the House and alleged that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not being allowed to speak.

"You see what’s happening in Parliament. As per the rules and procedures, the Leader of the Opposition is actually a shadow of the Prime Minister. You can see in this session that the LoP is not allowed to speak anything in the House. The government can say anything about anyone. The Honourable Speaker himself is making allegations about Congress women MPs," he said.

He further claimed that not only Rahul Gandhi, but other Opposition leaders were also being denied opportunities to speak in the House.

"Whether it is the LoP or any other Opposition leader, they are not getting any chance to speak or are not being allowed. You can check and verify. This has not happened at any time," he added.

Asked about the reported move to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, Venugopal said he would not comment at this stage.

“I can’t comment on the reports. Wait for actions,” he said.

Venugopal also referred to the India-US trade deal, saying Rahul Gandhi wanted to raise certain points in the House but was not being permitted to do so.

“On the India-US trade deal, Rahul Gandhi wants to say a few things to the Speaker. But they are not allowing him. This government wants to make this Parliament only for the government. How can Parliament run like this?” he asked.

Meanwhile, according to sources quoted by NDTV, the Opposition is considering moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, a development that underlines the deep distrust between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties during recent Parliament sessions.

As per the rules, a no-confidence motion against the Speaker requires a 14-day notice period, which means it is likely to be tabled in the second half of the Budget Session. The first half of the session began on January 28 and is scheduled to end on February 13. The second half will begin on March 9 and continue till April 2.

The growing distrust was visible again on Monday, with the House witnessing disruptions and adjournments, as Opposition MPs continued to demand that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak.

The tension comes after a sharp confrontation last week, which reportedly led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelling his proposed speech in the Lok Sabha amid concerns over disorder.

During last week’s proceedings, the Speaker denied Rahul Gandhi permission to read excerpts from an unpublished book by former Army chief General M.M. Naravane, reportedly related to the China border stand-off in Ladakh in 2020.

The Opposition insisted Gandhi should be allowed to speak, while senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, strongly objected. The Speaker backed the ruling party’s position, leading to further protests and disruptions in the House.

--IANS

jk/vd