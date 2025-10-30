VP Radhakrishnan to visit Varanasi tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will undertake a one-day visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, an official said.

During the visit, the Vice President will chair the inauguration of the new Satram Building at Sigra, Varanasi, as the Chief Guest, along with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, the official said in a statement.

The Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society has constructed the 10-storey Satram with 140 rooms, for Rs 60 crores.

This is the second Satram built by the Society in Varanasi and is aimed at serving visiting devotees as well as encouraging younger generations to visit the holy city.

This initiative reflects the age-old spiritual and cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, symbolising the deep Kashi-Tamil connect in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Following the inauguration, the Vice President will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan concluded his visit to Tamil Nadu on Thursday after attending a series of events in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram. The visit took place from October 28 to 30

On the final day of his visit today, the Vice President visited Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram District and paid rich tributes to the revered leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his jayanti and Guru Pooja.

The Vice-President said that Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was a great warrior, fearless fighter, revered saint, and true patriot who dedicated his life to the nation and its people.

He described Muthuramalinga Thevar as a devoted follower of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who embodied courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in thought and action. The Vice-President noted that Muthuramalinga Thevar was a leader for all communities and faiths.

The Vice President said he felt privileged to have participated in Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi and Guru Pooja for the past 25 years, and expressed immense happiness to once again be part of this year’s celebrations during his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming office.

He added that Muthuramalinga Thevar’s legacy will forever live in the hearts of the people.

--IANS

rch/dan