VP Radhakrishnan to join Chhattisgarh's silver jubilee celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will begin his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to participate in the Rajat Mahotsav celebrations, symbolising the 25th anniversary of the state's formation, an official said.

During the visit, the VP will participate in a series of public events in Nava Raipur and Rajnandgaon.

After concluding his visit to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Vice-President is scheduled to reach Raipur.

On Wednesday, VP Radhakrishnan will be accorded a Guard of Honour at Raj Bhavan, Raipur. He will then witness an Air Show by the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) in Sendh Lake, Nava Raipur.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, formed in 1996, is renowned for its precision flying and spectacular aerial displays.

The Vice President will also inaugurate the Udayachal Multi-Speciality Eye Care Institute in Rajnandgaon on November 5, 2025.

Later, Radhakrishnan will attend the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Rajnandgaon as the Chief Guest.

He will conclude his visit by attending the Closing Ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur on Wednesday evening, as the Chief Guest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the VP addressed a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram during which he hailed the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for its pioneering work in affordable healthcare innovations and medical device development.

Radhakrishnan said that the institute's success story demonstrated the transformative potential of public research institutions when combined with innovation and societal commitment.

The Vice President pointed out that nearly two lakh patients have undergone heart valve surgeries at the institute, a feat which underscores its excellence in cardiac care.

"Fifty-three biomedical projects are currently under various stages of development at Sree Chitra. The institute's record includes 19 design registrations, 35 technology transfers, and several patents reflect its leading role in India's medical technology ecosystem," he observed.

Highlighting the institution's self-reliance drive, the Vice President said 40 patients had already received the second-generation indigenous heart valve developed at the SCTIMST.

