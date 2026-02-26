VP Radhakrishnan to address at Kashmir University convocation today

Srinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest on Thursday at the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir, and all arrangements, including security, are in place for the event.

A civic reception was given to the Vice President at the Lok Bhawan in Srinagar on Wednesday evening. The reception was followed by a cultural programme showcasing the traditional folk dances and the music of Jammu and Kashmir.

He will deliver the address at the University’s 21st convocation at the main campus in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar city.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, as the chancellor, will preside at the convocation, while the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, who is the pro-chancellor, will be the guest of honour.

J&K minister for higher education, Sakina Itoo, vice chancellor Nilofer Khan, senior officers of civil and police administration, deans of various faculties, heads of departments and teachers of the university, in addition to scholars scheduled to receive their degree certificates, will attend the convocation.

KU vice chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, said the presence of the country’s Vice President reflects the growing national recognition of the University’s academic and research contributions.

A total of 59,558 degrees, including 44,910 undergraduates, 13,545 postgraduates and 620 PhD scholars, will be conferred with certificates during the convocation.

University of Kashmir is the oldest university in J&K. It has NAAC A++ accreditation and is ranked 34th in the NIRF rankings. The University is among the top eight State Public Universities in the country.

Adequate arrangements of security are in place to secure the presence and movement of the VVIPs in Srinagar city.

All vehicles entering the city are being checked after frisking the occupants. Dry runs have been held all along the route to be taken by the cavalcade. Makeshift ‘Nakas’ and drop gates have come up at many places along the route to ensure foolproof security on the occasion.

The traffic department has issued a detailed advisory for the day, and restrictions and diversions have been detailed to ensure the event is secured while putting the public to the least possible inconvenience.

Medical emergencies have been exempted from traffic restrictions. The restrictions will remain in place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is C.P. Radhakrishnan’s maiden visit to the union territory after he took over as the Vice President of the country.

--IANS

sq/dpb