VP Radhakrishnan extends ‘Thaipusam‘ greetings, invokes Lord Murugan’s grace for just, prosperous nation

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday extended warm Thaipusam greetings to people across the country, invoking the boundless grace of Lord Murugan to guide society on the path of righteousness, wisdom, and harmony.

In his message, the Vice President recalled the timeless Tamil poetic imagery that celebrates Lord Murugan as the divine warrior who bears the sacred Vel, the spear that destroys adharma and firmly establishes dharma.

He noted that Murugan, depicted with six radiant faces and 12 mighty arms, symbolises unmatched strength, clarity of purpose, and moral courage.

The Vel, he said, is not merely a weapon of war but a powerful emblem of knowledge that pierces ignorance and illuminates truth. Referring to classical verses that describe Murugan’s victory over the forces of darkness, C.P. Radhakrishnan said these ancient images continue to hold deep relevance even today.

“They remind us that the fight against injustice, ignorance, and moral decay is eternal, and that righteousness ultimately prevails,” he said.

Lord Murugan’s triumph, he added, is a metaphor for humanity’s inner struggle to overcome ego, fear, and wrongdoing.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Thaipusam, the Vice President said the festival is a call for introspection as much as it is a celebration of faith.

On this sacred day, devotees pray for the removal of ignorance that darkens minds, allowing the light of wisdom to spread throughout society.

Thaipusam, he said, also reflects a collective aspiration for the eradication of evil, the growth of goodness, and the transformation of suffering into hope.

C.P. Radhakrishnan further expressed his hope that Lord Murugan’s blessings would lead to the end of poverty and the rise of prosperity, replacing anxiety with peace and hardship with abundance.

He said the festival carries a universal message of compassion, discipline, and resilience, inspiring people to act with integrity in every sphere of life.

Concluding his message, the Vice President wished that, on this auspicious Thaipusam day, Lord Murugan’s complete and eternal grace would always stand by the people -- protecting them, guiding their actions, and enabling them to uphold dharma, achieve success, and build a happier, more harmonious nation.

--IANS

aal/dpb