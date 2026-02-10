Voter list correction deadline in TN ends today, final rolls to be released on Feb 17

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) The final opportunity for voters across Tamil Nadu to submit corrections, documents and claims related to the state’s revised electoral rolls ends on Tuesday, as the Election Commission completes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

With the deadline ending this evening, officials expect all pending verifications to be wrapped up before the publication of the final electoral rolls on February 17.

The revision exercise, conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, aims to ensure that the state’s voter database is accurate, inclusive and free of errors such as duplicate or ineligible entries.

Once finalised, the updated rolls are expected to show around 5.65 crore registered voters in Tamil Nadu.

The process began with the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 19, following extensive field verification by booth-level officers. After the draft list was released, citizens were given time until January 30 to file objections, request corrections or apply for inclusion through online portals and special camps organised across districts. The response from the public was significant.

Officials said nearly 3.4 million people submitted applications seeking additions, deletions or modifications to their entries. These included first-time voters, those who had changed residence, and others seeking to correct personal details such as names, addresses or photographs.

At the same time, authorities flagged several entries for further scrutiny. Around 1.2 million voters, whose names appeared in the draft list but who had not furnished the necessary supporting documents, were issued notices. They were asked to provide proof of identity and eligibility within the stipulated timeframe.

Election officials have now intensified field checks and document collection to ensure that all such cases are resolved before the deadline expires today.

The ECI has directed staff to complete inquiries swiftly so that the final list reflects only eligible voters.

With the Special Intensive Revision expected to conclude tonight, the final electoral rolls will be officially released on February 17, forming the basis for all upcoming elections in the state.

Authorities have urged residents to verify their names once the final list is published and immediately report any discrepancies, stressing that an accurate voter roll is essential to safeguarding free and fair democratic participation.

--IANS

aal/dpb