‘Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi carries Emergency mindset of Indira Gandhi, says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, referring to 'Vote Chori' charges, alleged that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is not being targeted by the Election Commission; rather, he carries the “Emergency mindset of Indira Gandhi”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, he responded to reporters’ questions. He recalled that earlier, one of Indira Gandhi’s close aides had said, “Indira is India, India is Indira.” He criticised that the Gandhi family believes family rule and dynasty politics are superior to democracy and even to the Constitution.

According to Poonawalla, whenever Rahul Gandhi loses an election, he blames the Election Commission. When he loses a court case, he claims the judiciary is wrong. In Telangana, where Rahul Gandhi’s team won, he found no problem there. In Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, too, there was no problem. But when he lost in Maharashtra, he went to the Supreme Court. Even in the Aland constituency case in Karnataka, the clarification was given that voters’ names cannot be deleted online, he noted.

Poonawalla said Rahul Gandhi talks about vote theft, but he should also speak about the High Court disqualifying Karnataka Congress MLA K.Y. Nanjegowda recently. He pointed out that in a viral video of Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, he was seen saying “katakat, katakat” (vote continuously). Rahul Gandhi should watch Parameshwara’s video, as well as the videos of Shashi Tharoor and Kirti Azad, he challenged.

He insisted that people should remember that Indira Gandhi herself was convicted of electoral malpractice. “They are all great thieves,” he remarked, adding, “First look at the thefts in your own house.”

Answering a question on Congress infighting, he said that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had sung “Namaste Sada Vatsale” and later he was made to apologise. Now, some leaders are participating in ABVP programmes to express opposition to Rahul Gandhi. “The darbar-style party is heading for a crisis,” he said.

On another question, Poonawalla said Rahul Gandhi had spoken about vote theft in the Vice-Presidential election, thereby insulting the Vice-Presidents elected from Tamil Nadu and the people of that state.

BJP state general secretary and MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Legislative Council chief whip N. Ravikumar, former MP Muniswamy, Bengaluru South district president and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, BJP state spokesperson Surabhi Hodigere, state economic cell convener Prashanth G.S., and state media convener Karunakar Khasale were present.

At a programme in Silicon City College on Saturday, Shehzad Poonawalla said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, India was able to become self-reliant in the matter of COVID-19 vaccines.

The BJP spokesperson expressed deep concern over Bengaluru’s pothole-ridden roads. He explained that Metro expansion has taken place in 25 cities.

Participating in an interactive session, he said the number of airports has significantly increased under the BJP-NDA government. He urged voters who will be casting their votes in 2028 to vote for a better Bengaluru and a greater Karnataka.

Poonawalla said entrepreneurs are no longer hesitant about coming under the GST regime. Since GST has been simplified, businessmen are now benefiting from it, he added.

Silicon City College chairman Chandrashekar, state media convener Karunakar Khasale, BJP panellist Sharath Hegde, ABVP member Trishul Reddy, and BJP spokespersons Akshay Rai and Surabhi Hodigere were present.

--IANS

mka/uk