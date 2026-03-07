Vijay's wife Sangeetha moves TN court seeking right to stay in actor's Neelankarai house

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) In a fresh development in the ongoing marital dispute involving actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has approached a court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, seeking legal protection and the right to reside in their house in Neelankarai.

According to the petition filed before the Chengalpattu court, Sangeetha alleged that she has been prevented from staying in the Neelankarai residence and is currently left without a home.

She requested the court to issue an order directing Vijay to allow her to continue residing in the property.

In the plea, Sangeetha also claimed that she has been facing threats from Vijay's legal representatives.

She alleged that the actions of the actor's counsel have effectively barred her from accessing the house, despite her claim that she holds an equal share in the property.

The petition further stated that the Neelankarai house is jointly owned and that she is entitled to 50 per cent ownership.

Based on this claim, she has urged the court to recognise her right to live in the residence until the legal proceedings between the couple are resolved.

Sangeetha has also sought financial support for herself and their children, requesting that Vijay provide alimony proportionate to his income.

The petition maintains that the actor should ensure adequate maintenance for the family, considering his earnings and financial standing.

The legal move comes shortly after Sangeetha filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court.

In her earlier filing, she accused Vijay of being involved in an extramarital relationship and alleged that he had refused to agree to a mutual separation.

According to the divorce petition, Sangeetha stated that Vijay's conduct had caused severe emotional distress to both her and their children.

She claimed that the circumstances surrounding their relationship had led to significant mental stress within the family. The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing in the Chengalpattu court in the coming days.

Legal experts say the court may examine issues related to residence rights, property ownership, and interim financial support while the divorce proceedings continue.

The case has drawn considerable attention due to Vijay's prominent public profile as one of Tamil cinema’s leading actors and the founder of TVK, a political party that has recently been gaining visibility in Tamil Nadu politics.

--IANS

aal/svn