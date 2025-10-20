Vijayan knew about Sabarimala gold scam: Kerala BJP

Pathanamthitta, Oct 20 (IANS) Former Kerala BJP state president K. Surendran on Monday alleged that the Sabarimala gold heist occurred with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and called for a central agency investigation into the matter.

Speaking to media personnel during a BJP-organised protest meeting in Ranni, Surendran described the ongoing SIT investigation as a farce and claimed it was intended to shield senior officials while targeting only a few individuals.

According to Surendran, the day before the government announced the SIT inquiry, the Chief Minister held an urgent meeting with former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

He alleged that the meeting was a secret strategy to prevent the release of the actual facts regarding the gold theft.

“The SIT is targeting only Unnikrishnan Potti and a few officials, while ministers and the Devaswom Board president are being protected,” Surendran said.

He questioned whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have the courage to write to the central government requesting an independent probe. Surendran emphasised that a central agency investigation was necessary to uncover the full truth and ensure accountability.

The BJP leader’s remarks come amid growing public scrutiny over the handling of the Sabarimala gold heist, which has sparked widespread debate across Kerala.

Surendran criticised the state government for what he called a lack of transparency and alleged political manoeuvring in the investigation.

He also reiterated allegations against the Pinarayi government regarding the management of Sabarimala, asserting that decisions regarding temple entry violated tradition.

The BJP protest meeting in Ranni saw the participation of several party leaders and workers, highlighting the political and social sensitivities surrounding the issue.

Surendran’s statements underscore the party’s demand for an impartial, central-level investigation to bring clarity to one of Kerala’s most high-profile recent controversies.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations are getting ready to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu when she arrives to pray at the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday, demanding her intervention to see that the temple’s sanctity is protected and the wrongdoers are punished.

