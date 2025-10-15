Video of Trinamool leader thrashing man at Kangaroo Court goes viral

Kolkata, Oct 15 (IANS) A purported video of a Trinamool Congress leader mercilessly thrashing a young man at Burdwan town in West Bengal's East Burdwan district has gone viral.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Kaloo, a local Trinamool Congress leader from Ward Number 26 of Burdwan Municipality. The victim has been identified as Amit Roy, a local youth.

In the video, Roy was seen desperately pleading for mercy, with Kaloo continuing to thrash him using multiple items, including the blunt side of a sword.

However, IANS has not verified the authenticity of the video.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had shared the video on his social media handle and claimed that Trinamool Congress leaders assaulting and torturing people at Kangaroo Courts has become a trend in West Bengal.

"There is no rule of law; the rule of the ruling Trinamool continues unabated," Adhikari said.

"I am drawing the administration's attention and requesting appropriate action against those seen in the said video, taking the law into their own hands. If this continues, West Bengal will surpass even the barbarity of British and Mughal rule," Adhikari added.

To recall, in June last year, a similar video went viral wherein a local Trinamool Congress leader from Chopra in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Tejemul Islam a.k.a JCB, was seen thrashing a local woman and youth mercilessly at a similar Kangaroo Court there over allegations of an extra-marital affair between them.

In his social media post, Adhikari referred to the Chopra incident to substantiate his point that Trinamool leaders are habitual of taking the law into their own hands at such arbitration meetings.

He also cited two other examples of "excesses" by Trinamool Congress leaders at such Kangaroo Courts, the first at Rajarhat-Bishnupur in North 24 Parganas and the second at Harishchandrapur in Malda district.

--IANS

