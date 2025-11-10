Video of Namaz at Bengaluru Airport sparks criticism; Kumaraswamy calls for dedicated prayer space

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) A video showing a group of people performing Namaz at Terminal-2 of Bengaluru International Airport has raised concerns and sparked criticism from the BJP on Monday.

According to airport authorities, the Namaz was performed on Sunday around noon by a group of people and their family members who had come to send off relatives and others for the Hajj pilgrimage. While seeing them off, they performed Namaz.

The video shows armed security personnel present nearby but seemingly turning a blind eye. It has gone viral on social media, sparking controversy, with many questioning how prayers can be allowed in a high-security zone.

Responding to the incident, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said on Monday: “Bengaluru city has grown to international standards. Many people visit here, and people of various religions need space to pray. Separate arrangements should be made for this. There is no need to show pettiness. A dedicated room should be provided, which would prevent such scenes from occurring publicly.”

When asked about RSS Path Sanchalan being banned in public places without government approval while Namaz was allowed in a high-security zone in Bengaluru, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that he would look into the matter.

Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge commented on the video, stating, "The airport has prayer rooms for all religions. If anyone wants to pray, they can do so there. The Karnataka government has issued an order stating that such activities should not take place in public spaces. So, who went to court seeking a stay? It was the BJP, RSS, and their affiliates, wasn’t it? If they are concerned, they should withdraw the case."

He added, "No one, whether X, Y, or Z, can perform these activities without permission in public places. If someone wants to pray, they must obtain permission, ensuring it does not affect law and order. If it promotes unity, authorities will permit it; if it poses a threat, they will not. The BJP should explain why they went for a stay."

Kharge concluded, "Let the BJP ask their affiliates to withdraw the case, and everything will be fine."

Vijay Prasad, BJP Karnataka spokesperson, shared the video and questioned, "How is this even allowed inside Terminal-2 of Bengaluru International Airport? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge, do you approve of this?"

He further asked whether these individuals obtained prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone.

"Why does the government object when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission, but turn a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area? Does this not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone?" he questioned.

--IANS

mka/dan