Victory in Bihar, now it’s Bengal's turn: Giriraj Singh on early trends

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) With trends showing the NDA leading in the Bihar polls, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that victory in the state is assured, and now the focus shifts to West Bengal.

Talking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said: "Since the first day of the Bihar elections, I have been saying that an NDA government will be formed, and the trends clearly reflect that. The results will come soon, and I am confident that Bihar’s victory is ours. Now it’s Bengal’s turn."

"By the end, the trends for the NDA will appear very strong, and the strike rate will also be very good," he added.

BJP leader Rohan Gupta also expressed confidence of victory, saying: "These trends reflect the ground reality, and I am confident that this is a victory based on performance. For the first time in the country’s politics, all parties must understand that voters will not cast their votes without real work; hard work is essential. Elections cannot be won through empty narratives or mere campaigning."

Fellow party leader Rishav Tiwary said: "The people of Bihar have made it clear that one government represents development while the other brings destruction. Comparing the two, they have chosen the government of development."

Another BJP leader, Syed Zafar Islam, added: "The initial trend is pointing in a clear direction: once again, an NDA government is set to be formed."

BJP MP Arun Singh said: "A massive victory for the NDA is imminent. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, the work done for the poor, farmers, and the establishment of a strong legal framework has shown results."

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The counting operations are being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and an equal number of Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission.

Over 18,000 counting agents representing various candidates are present at the centres to monitor the process closely.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, comprising 80 of the BJP, 45 of the JD-U, four of the HAM-S and two independents. The Opposition bloc had 111 seats, with the RJD holding 77, the Congress 19, the CPI-ML 11, the CPI-M and the CPI two each.

--IANS

jk/vd