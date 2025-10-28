Vice President Radhakrishnan calls for hard work to fulfil ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday urged citizens to work with dedication and unity to achieve the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Speaking at the Coimbatore Citizens Forum, he said that both farmers and industrial workers form the backbone of India’s progress, and that the nation’s prosperity depends on their collective strength.

“Modernisation does not eliminate labour — it enhances it,” the Vice President said, emphasising that the growth of agriculture and industry must go hand in hand to ensure inclusive national development.

He added that India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047 would require determination, discipline, and a shared sense of purpose among all citizens.

Radhakrishnan, who began his public life in Coimbatore, arrived in the city earlier in the day to a grand welcome as this was his first visit after assuming office as Vice President last month.

He landed at the Coimbatore International Airport on a special flight from Seychelles, where he had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the island nation’s new President.

He was received by Tamil Nadu Ministers Muthusamy and Saminathan, BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, former State chief K. Annamalai, and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Hundreds of BJP workers and members of the public thronged the airport to greet him with cheers, garlands, and slogans.

Addressing the gathering at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Radhakrishnan said, “I began my public life in Coimbatore, and it fills me with pride to return here as the Vice President of India. This position is not my personal honour — it is a recognition for every Tamil, for Kongu Nadu, and for Coimbatore.”

He further said, “If the nation grows, we grow with it. This achievement is not mine alone— it belongs to every citizen who believes in the spirit of hard work and integrity.”

Later in the day, the Vice President paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Coimbatore Corporation Office complex and participated in the centenary celebrations of Shanthalinga Ramasamy Adigalar at Perur Aadheenam.

Meanwhile, a minor security incident occurred near the Corporation Office when two youths entered a restricted area on a two-wheeler. Police detained them for questioning following a complaint from BJP workers.

Commenting on the incident, Radhakrishnan said, “There is no lapse in my security. The people of Coimbatore themselves are my protection.”

On Wednesday, he will visit Tiruppur and Madurai, including a darshan at Meenakshi Amman Temple, and later participate in the Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in Ramanathapuram before returning to New Delhi.

—IANS

aal/rad