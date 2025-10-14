Vice-President invited for 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Amaravati, Oct 14 (IANS) Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has invited Vice President C. P. Radhakirhsnan to participate in centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

R. J. Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, met the Vice-President in New Delhi on Tuesday and formally invited him to the centenary celebrations.

During the meeting, Rathnakar apprised the Vice President of the various humanitarian and spiritual activities undertaken by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

According to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Radhakrishnan responded positively and shared that his aunt has been a devotee of Sathya Sai Baba since 1966. He expressed his awareness of the immense good work being carried out and deeply appreciated the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust's efforts in carrying forward his teachings and legacy with strength and dedication.

Rathnakar was accompanied by Adi Moolam, a long-standing devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and Managing Director of Dinamalar.

The centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba are scheduled for November 22–23.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the celebrations at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai District of Andhra Pradesh.

Puttaparthi is likely to witness a surge of over 10 lakh devotees from all over India and abroad, including VIPs and VVIPs.

As the event has been declared a state festival, District Collector A. Shyam Prasad has asked officials to ensure that it reflects the cultural and spiritual ambience of Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar has launched Rs 1.39 crore digital surveillance project, which will be equipped with 216 CCTV cameras and day-and-night vision drones across Puttaparthi and its surroundings.

The SP said that to manage the massive convergence of devotees, the police will deploy 10 automatic number plate recognition cameras and 169 static units. He said 47 mobile cameras have already been installed.

Two exclusive night-vision drone cameras funded by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust at a cost of Rs 5 lakh will be deployed for aerial surveillance. The SP said that Puttaparthi is the first town in Andhra Pradesh to deploy such technology.

--IANS

ms/svn