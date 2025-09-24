Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan participates in Vijayawada Utsav

Vijayawada, Sep 24 (IANS) Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday participated in the Vijayawada Utsav in Andhra Pradesh. On his maiden official tour as Vice-President of India, he, along with his wife R. Sumathi, offered prayers at Kanaka Durga Devi temple atop Indrakeeladri.

Later, he participated in Vijayawada Utsav at Punnami Ghat. Speaking on the occasion, he said he was delighted to be in Vijayawada on his first visit outside Delhi after becoming the Vice-President. He said he would never forget this visit.

Radhakrishnan stated that Andhra Pradesh is like ‘Annapurna’ for the country. He said the state was marching ahead in all sectors. He exuded confidence that Viksit Andhra Pradesh will become a reality.

The Vice President said that entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh dominate the economy of the United States.

Radhakrishnan was all praise for Telugu culture and traditions. He said Vijayawada Utsav is linking people and promoting a feeling of integration and harmony in society. He wished that Vijayawada would become one of the marvellous cities in the country.

He said, unlike other festivals, which are celebrated for one to three days, Navaratri is celebrated for nine days. “The goddess is worshipped for nine days. This shows women are more important than men,” he said.

Organised as part of Dussehra celebrations, Vijayawada Utsav is a vibrant mix of cultural, musical, and literary events.

Radhakrishnan went around the stalls at the venue. He also watched the performance of artists.

Union Minister for Tourism and Health Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath were also present.

MP Sivanath said that Vijayawada Utsav, organised by Society for Vibrant Vijayawada in partnership with the government of Andhra Pradesh, is one of the largest carnivals in the world.

Union Minister Shekhawat described festivals as living libraries of Indian values. He noted that more than 3,000 artists are participating in 250 events as part of the Utsav. He said the Utsav proves that culture and commerce can work together.

Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneswari received the Vice-President and his wife on their arrival at Gannavaram Airport.

Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, Labour Minister V. Subhash, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, MPs, MLAs and top officials were among those who welcomed the Vice-President.

After receiving the guard of honour from the police, he reached Vijayawada by road.

After attending Vijayawada Utsav, Radhakrishnan left for Tirupati to have darshan at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

