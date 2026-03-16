Venugopal seeks revocation of 8 Opposition MPs’ suspension from Lok Sabha   

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP and Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of eight Opposition MPs for the entire Budget Session of Parliament.

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“At least some decision should be taken,” said the Congress MP while raising the issue soon after Question Hour.

“On Friday, we had raised the same. Our eight members were suspended, and they are sitting outside,” he said.

Expressing concern over the action against the eight Opposition MPs, Venugopal said, “This House has witnessed so many agitations, not just on one day.”

In a message on social media, Venugopal said, “Rose in the Lok Sabha to raise concern over the unfair suspension of 8 Opposition MPs for this Session.”

“Parliament has seen countless protests, but the suspension of MPs is a disturbing new trend, which cannot be allowed to continue. This suspension should be revoked immediately,” he said.

Earlier, Birla, after hearing out Venugopal, ruled that the decision of the House cannot be raised for discussion.

The recently defeated no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Lok Sabha Speaker also referred to the suspension of the eight MPs.

It said that on February 3, eight Opposition MPs were “arbitrarily suspended” for the remainder of the Budget Session, which amounted to penalising members for exercising their democratic rights.

Earlier, the no-confidence notice, which was defeated by voice vote on March 11, alleged "partisan conduct" in the functioning of the House.

In the notice, the Opposition accused the Speaker of conducting House proceedings in a “blatantly partisan manner” and repeatedly denying Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the opportunity to speak.

The motion cited several instances to substantiate its charge. It said that on February 2, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to complete his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

--IANS

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