Venugopal 'pained' by delay in Kerala PSC rank holders getting teaching jobs

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal has drawn attention to the growing anguish of qualified women candidates awaiting appointment as college teachers in Kerala, sharing a video of his interaction with them on social media.

The post on Tuesday has sparked renewed discussion on delays in appointments despite the existence of vacancies.

In the video, Venugopal is seen listening to the grievances of women candidates who have secured top ranks in Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations but have yet to receive appointments.

Some of them said they have been waiting for nearly three years, even as sanctioned vacancies remain unfilled.

With the expiry date of the PSC rank list fast approaching, they expressed fear that years of effort may go waste.

The candidates spoke about their repeated attempts to seek redressal.

They said they had tried to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior ministers, visited the PSC office several times, and travelled frequently to Thiruvananthapuram.

Despite these efforts, they claimed that no concrete action had followed.

Their statements reflected deep frustration and emotional distress over prolonged uncertainty.

Venugopal said he became aware of their situation through a media report and decided to reach out to them directly.

He described their plight as symptomatic of a system that ignores merit and fails young aspirants who have followed every rule.

He said it was unacceptable that candidates ranked first in examinations were forced to protest on the streets while vacancies continued to exist.

Venugopal criticised the state government for citing financial constraints when it comes to appointments, while spending large sums on publicity and other expenditures.

He said denying jobs to deserving candidates under such circumstances amounted to a betrayal of the younger generation.

The Congress leader assured the candidates that he would stand with them and do his best to find a solution to their immediate and long-standing concerns.

He said he would take up the issue at appropriate levels and press for timely appointments before the rank list expires.

As the video circulates widely on social media, the issue has once again brought the spotlight on delays in PSC appointments and the uncertainty faced by qualified job seekers in Kerala’s higher education sector.

