‘Veerangna Jhalkari Bai Koli’ is a symbol of freedom struggle's bravery: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Delhi Government Cabinet, chaired by CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday decided to include 'Veerangna Jhalkari Bai Koli' in the 'Scheme for celebrating birth/death anniversaries of eminent personalities'.

Cabinet ministers and senior officials from various departments were also present at the meeting.

Notably, eminent personalities such as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Saint Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki, Saint Kabir, Saint Gadge Ji Maharaj, and Saint Durbal Nath are already included under this scheme.

The CM informed that the SC/ST/OBC welfare department had already provided financial assistance for the celebration of the birth and death anniversaries of the above-mentioned personalities under this scheme.

'Jhalkari Bai Koli' has now been included in this scheme.

CM Gupta in the cabinet stated that the brave warrior Jhalkari Bai Koli is a symbol of the indomitable saga of valour in the Indian freedom struggle, and the Delhi Government's inclusion of her in this scheme is an important step towards honouring her contribution.

She informed that under this scheme, registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are assisted to celebrate the birth or death anniversaries of these eminent personalities.

A maximum financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 has been set for each event.

She further said that this “decision of the Delhi Government reflects the government's continued commitment to honour the contributions of national heroes who played a significant role in India's history and social change.”

She further said that Jhalkari Bai Koli was a brave freedom fighter and one of the most revered figures of the First War of Independence of 1857, serving in the army of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

“She was known for her extraordinary courage, unwavering patriotism, and leadership and played a key role during the historic siege of Jhansi. Her life symbolises the strength and valour of Indian women who stood up against colonial oppression,” the CM said.

“The inclusion of Veerangna Jhalkari Bai Koli in this scheme is not just an administrative decision, but a step that strengthens the spirit of social justice and equality, “the CM noted.

The Chief Minister also said that many organisations from the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes had long demanded that the birth anniversary of warrior Jhalkari Bai Koli be included in the scheme.

“The government has accepted this demand, respecting the sentiments of these communities,” she added.

