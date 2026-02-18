VCK backs Cong demand for share in govt if DMK alliance returns to power in TN

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) VCK leader and Member of Parliament from Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency, V. Thirumavalavan, has defended the Congress party’s demand for a share in government if the DMK-led alliance wins the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, stating that such a request is neither unusual nor unreasonable within a coalition framework.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi, Thirumavalavan responded to questions regarding Congress seeking ministerial participation should the DMK form the government again.

He said that discussions and negotiations are a natural part of alliance politics during election season.

“During elections, such discussions happen in every alliance. The Congress has asked for a share in the government. Whether it can be given or not will be decided through talks. These matters are resolved through dialogue,” he said.

The VCK leader emphasised that such demands alone would not destabilise the alliance.

According to him, Congress, as a long-standing ally, has the right to raise such a request.

“For years, we have all worked for the success of the DMK. If Congress now seeks a share in power, what is wrong with that?” he asked.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin had earlier stated that sharing power in Tamil Nadu was not feasible within the current political framework.

Responding to this, Thirumavalavan reiterated that discussions would determine the final decision and stressed that the Congress party would continue to remain part of the DMK alliance.

“We played a role in forming this alliance, and we also have a role in protecting it. There is no need to create unnecessary pressure over the demand for a share in power,” he added.

Thirumavalavan also expressed support for senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s suggestion that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin be appointed as the coordinator of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

With Assembly elections approaching, negotiations among alliance partners appear to be intensifying. However, Thirumavalavan’s remarks signal an attempt to maintain unity within the DMK-led front, even as discussions over power-sharing continue behind the scenes.

