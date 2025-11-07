‘Vande Mataram is voice of India’s soul', says Amit Shah as song turns 150

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not just a collection of words but the “voice of India’s soul”, as the country marks the 150th anniversary of the iconic national song.

In a post on X, HM Shah said the song played a historic role in uniting the nation during India’s freedom struggle and continues to inspire a sense of pride and patriotism among the youth even today.

“Vande Mataram is not merely a collection of words; it is the voice of India’s soul. Against the English regime, ‘Vande Mataram’ united the nation and strengthened the consciousness of freedom. At the same time, it awakened in the revolutionaries an unwavering dedication, pride, and spirit of sacrifice for the motherland,” HM Shah wrote in Hindi (loosely translated).

He added that the song continues to “ignite the eternal flame of nationalism in the hearts of the countrymen” and remains a source of unity and renewed energy.

“Vande Mataram continues to ignite the eternal flame of nationalism in the hearts of the countrymen and remains a source of unity, patriotism, and renewed energy among the youth even today. Our unique national song ‘Vande Mataram’ is turning 150 years old this year,” he said.

Calling on citizens to commemorate the occasion, HM Shah urged them to sing the full version of the song together with their families.

“Let us, on the occasion of commemorating this great song, collectively sing its full version with our family members, so that this song remains a centre of inspiration for future generations. Vande Mataram!” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly is holding a grand event on Friday to mark the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’, celebrating the song’s historical and cultural significance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend an event later in the day to commemorate the occasion, highlighting the continued reverence for the song that once served as a rallying cry for India’s Independence.

--IANS

rs/dpb