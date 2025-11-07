'Vande Mataram' a divine invocation that once awakened a dormant nation: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that 'Vande Mataram' is not merely a song but a divine invocation that once awakened a dormant nation and continues to inspire every Indian even after 150 years of its creation.

Speaking at a function held at Janata Bhawan to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song, the Chief Minister joined a mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram' performed in its original form.

“With reverence in our hearts, we come together to honour that sacred song which once awakened a dormant nation, filled it with courage and sowed in every heart the indomitable dream of freedom,” Sarma said.

Tracing the song’s origins, Sarma said Vande Mataram was composed by Bankim Chandra on November 7, 1875, on the auspicious day of Akshaya Navami. He described it as more than poetry — “an invocation of the divine spirit of the Motherland,” which inspired generations to rise against colonial rule.

The Chief Minister recalled that Rabindranath Tagore had first sung 'Vande Mataram' at the 1896 session of the Indian National Congress in Calcutta and that by the 1905 Partition of Bengal, it had become the anthem of the Swadeshi movement.

“It inspired millions to boycott foreign goods, revive indigenous industries and reclaim India’s pride,” he said.

Sarma also pointed out that the British had banned the song in schools and public gatherings, but its spirit could not be silenced.

Paying homage to freedom fighters such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bipin Chandra Pal, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he said they carried forward the flame of 'Vande Mataram' until Independence.

The Chief Minister urged people to sing the complete version of the song, saying that each line — from 'Sujalam Suphalam to Malayaja Sheetalam' — celebrates the sacred beauty of India.

“It reminds us that Bharat is not just a country but a living mother who nurtures her children with love, tolerance and strength,” he said.

Sarma informed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Union Cabinet has launched a year-long nationwide celebration, Vande Mataram@150, which will continue till November 7, 2026.

Events such as mass recitations, music performances and educational activities will be held across the country during this period.

Linking the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' to the present era, the Chief Minister said India must now channel that same courage and determination to achieve economic freedom through 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Assam'.

“Our forefathers, with 'Vande Mataram' on their lips, freed the motherland from bondage. We must now strengthen our economy and revive the Swadeshi spirit,” he said.

He added that Assam has made significant progress in key sectors like hydrocarbon, semiconductor and energy under the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant India. “We must not stop at being ‘Vocal for Local’. Our goal should be to be ‘Local for Global’, where products made in India earn pride of place in global markets,” he said.

Sarma also recalled that Vande Mataram once faced restrictions on All India Radio, but artists like Master Krishnarao stood firm for its reinstatement in 1947.

“Even today, despite occasional opposition, Vande Mataram remains an eternal symbol of unity and harmony,” he said, urging the people of Assam to sing the song in unison and rededicate themselves to the ideals of unity, freedom and Swadeshi.

The event was attended by ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Charan Boro, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, senior officials and a large number of government employees.

