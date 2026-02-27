V-P Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Vaishnaw to attend IIMC convocation today

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will give away awards to top-performing students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at its 57th Convocation Ceremony for the 2024–25 batch to be held here on Friday.

The event will also see Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also the Chancellor of IIMC, presiding over a function to lay the foundation stone for the new Academic Block and Hostel Block of the institute.

The convocation will also be attended by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; R. Jagannathan, Chairman, IIMC Society; Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Vice Chancellor, IIMC; and L. Madhu Nag, Registrar, IIMC, an official statement said.

Faculty members and staff of the institute will also be present, marking this important academic milestone and celebrating the achievements of the graduating students, it added.

Students of different programmes, including postgraduate diploma programmes in Journalism (English, Hindi, Radio and TV, Digital Media, Odia, Urdu, Marathi and Malayalam), Advertising and Public Relations across different campuses, who have passed their examinations in 2024–25, will be awarded diplomas, it said.

At the convocation ceremony, apart from the diplomas, 35 medals, including 23 carrying cash prizes, will be awarded to toppers of each course from all six campuses.

The Vice President will lay the foundation stone of the new Academic Block and Hostel Block at IIMC in the presence of senior dignitaries, including the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and the Secretary.

On this occasion, the Creators Lounge at the Incubation Centre will also be inaugurated by the Union Minister in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry and the institute.

Established on August 17, 1965, the IIMC has five regional centres across the country that cater to journalism courses in English and regional languages.

The first regional centre was set up at Dhenkanal, Odisha, in 1993 to cater to the needs of the eastern region. Two regional centres were established at Amravati in Maharashtra for the western region and at Aizawl in Mizoram for the north-eastern region from the academic year 2011–12.

Regional centres were set up in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, to cater to the needs of the northern region and at Kottayam, Kerala, for the southern region from the academic year 2012–13, according to information available on the official website.

