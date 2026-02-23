V-P Radhakrishnan to attend Tripura University convocation on March 8

Agartala, Feb 23 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the 14th Convocation of Tripura University, scheduled to be held on March 8, officials said here on Monday.

A university official said that the convocation ceremony of the central varsity could not be held during the last two years, 2024 and 2025.

During the convocation, certificates, degrees, gold medals and PhD degrees will be conferred upon eligible students.

The official said that at the forthcoming convocation, 283 students from various departments will receive gold medals, while 149 research scholars will be awarded PhD degrees.

The Vice-President will inaugurate the convocation ceremony at the university campus in Suryamaninagar, on the outskirts of the state capital Agartala.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and the University Chancellor Ahmad Javed will also address the convocation ceremony.

Earlier, the university's Acting Vice-Chancellor Shaymal Das and Acting Registrar Samir Kumar Shill held a meeting with the Governor at Lok Bhavan here and discussed various aspects related to the convocation arrangements.

Tripura University was established in October 1987 and was converted into a Central University on July 2, 2007, under the Tripura University Act, 2006, enacted by the Parliament.

The university official said that a large number of colleges are affiliated with Tripura University and that the current number of affiliated colleges stands at 64.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is reportedly aiming to complete the entire selection process and appoint a new Vice-Chancellor soon.

However, amid the ongoing selection process, a strong demand has emerged across the Tripura University campus, with teachers, non-teaching staff, students and members of academic circles urging the Ministry to appoint a genuine, experienced and independent administrator as the next Vice-Chancellor.

As expectations continue to rise, all eyes are now on the Ministry of Education's final decision, which is being widely viewed as a crucial turning point for restoring academic excellence and ensuring administrative stability at Tripura University.

