V-P Radhakrishnan to attend Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura University convocations on March 6-8

Kohima/Agartala, March 5 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will embark on a three-day visit to three Northeastern states from Friday and will be the chief guest at the convocations of three central universities in Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura, officials said on Thursday.

Read More

During his maiden visit to Nagaland, the Vice-President will arrive at Lumami in Zunheboto district on Friday and address the eighth convocation of Nagaland University as the chief guest.

According to officials, Vice-President Radhakrishnan will address the 20th convocation of Mizoram University on March 7.

On March 8, the Vice-President will attend and address the 14th convocation of Tripura University.

In Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena chaired a preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the Vice-President's visit to the state.

During the meeting, representatives of various departments discussed their respective responsibilities and coordinated efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Key logistical and protocol-related matters concerning the reception and overall schedule were also deliberated upon.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the 14th convocation of Tripura University on March 8.

The Vice-President will also meet several 'Lakhpati Didis' at the International Trade and Fair Centre in Hapania on the outskirts of Agartala and pay tribute at the Albert Ekka Memorial Park at Lichubagan.

Police authorities have put in place elaborate security arrangements for the Vice-President Radhakrishnan's visit to Tripura.

A Tripura university official said that the convocation ceremony could not be held over the past two years, 2024 and 2025.

During the ceremony, certificates, degrees, gold medals and PhD degrees will be conferred on eligible students.

As many as 283 students from various departments will receive gold medals, while 149 research scholars will be awarded PhD degrees at the forthcoming convocation.

The Vice-President will inaugurate the convocation ceremony at the university campus in Suryamaninagar, on the outskirts of the state capital Agartala.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha and the university's Chancellor Ahmad Javed will also address the gathering.

Tripura University was established in October 1987 and was upgraded to a Central University on July 2, 2007, under the Tripura University Act, 2006, enacted by the Parliament.

At present, 64 colleges are affiliated with the university.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is reportedly aiming to complete the selection process and appoint a new Vice-Chancellor at the earliest.

--IANS

sc/khz