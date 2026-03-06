V-P Radhakrishnan to address 20th convocation of Mizoram University tomorrow

Aizawl, March 6 (IANS) Vice-President (V-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan will address the 20th convocation of Mizoram University on Saturday, officials said on Friday.

After addressing the eighth convocation ceremony of Nagaland University in Kohima, Vice-President Radhakrishnan arrived in Mizoram's capital Aizawl on Friday afternoon on his maiden visit to the state since assuming office.

On Saturday, the Vice-President is scheduled to be the chief guest at the 20th Convocation of Mizoram University, a central university.

Upon arrival at Lengpui Airport, Vice-President Radhakrishnan was warmly received by Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (retired), along with School Education Minister Vanlalthlana and other senior officials.

He was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

Later, upon reaching the Lok Bhavan, the Vice-President was given a ceremonial welcome by the Governor, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C. Lalsawivunga, and other dignitaries.

On Friday evening, the Mizoram government hosted a special cultural programme followed by a dinner in honour of the Vice-President at Lok Bhavan.

After attending the Mizoram University convocation on Saturday, Vice-President Radhakrishnan will leave for Tripura to attend the 14th convocation of Tripura University as the chief guest.

In Agartala, Vice-President Radhakrishnan will also meet several 'Lakhpati Didis' and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at the International Trade and Fair Centre in Hapania, on the outskirts of the city.

He will also pay tribute at the Albert Ekka Memorial Park at Lichubagan.

Police authorities have put in place elaborate security arrangements for the Vice-President's visit to Tripura.

A Tripura University official said that the convocation ceremony could not be held over the past two years, 2024 and 2025.

During the ceremony, certificates, degrees, gold medals and PhD degrees will be conferred on eligible students.

As many as 283 students from various departments will receive gold medals, while 149 research scholars will be awarded PhD degrees at the forthcoming convocation.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the convocation ceremony at the university campus in Suryamaninagar, on the outskirts of the state capital Agartala.

Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha and the university's Chancellor Ahmad Javed will also address the gathering.

Tripura University was established in October 1987 and was upgraded to a Central University on July 2, 2007, under the Tripura University Act, 2006, enacted by the Parliament.

At present, 64 colleges are affiliated with the university.

--IANS

sc/khz