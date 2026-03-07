V-P Radhakrishnan to address 14th convocation of Tripura University tomorrow

Agartala, March 7 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Agartala on Saturday as part of his maiden visit to three Northeastern states -- Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura -- and will address the 14th convocation of Tripura University on Sunday.

After addressing the 20th convocation ceremony of Mizoram University in Aizawl, the Vice-President reached Tripura's capital Agartala on Saturday afternoon on his maiden visit to the state since assuming office.

Upon his arrival at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, Vice-President Radhakrishnan was warmly received by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha, State BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee, State Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, and Director General of Police Anurag.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Lok Bhavan in the capital complex on the outskirts of the city.

During his stay in Agartala, before addressing the convocation on Sunday, the Vice-President will meet several 'Lakhpati Didis' and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at the International Trade and Fair Centre, located on the outskirts of the city.

He will also pay tribute to martyred soldiers at the Albert Ekka Memorial Park.

Police authorities have put in place elaborate security arrangements for the Vice-President's visit to Tripura.

A university official said that the convocation ceremony could not be held over the past two years -- 2024 and 2025.

During the ceremony, certificates, degrees, gold medals and PhD degrees will be conferred on eligible students.

As many as 283 students from various departments will receive gold medals, while 149 research scholars will be awarded PhD degrees at the convocation.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the ceremony at the university campus in Suryamaninagar, on the outskirts of Agartala.

Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha and the university's Chancellor Ahmad Javed will also address the gathering.

Tripura University was established in October 1987 and was upgraded to a Central University on July 2, 2007, under the Tripura University Act, 2006, enacted by the Parliament.

At present, 64 colleges are affiliated with the university.

On the first leg of his visit to the three Northeastern states -- Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura -- the Vice-President addressed the eighth convocation ceremony of Nagaland University in Kohima on Friday.

--IANS

sc/khz