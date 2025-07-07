V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers at Guruvayoor temple in Kerala

Guruvayoor (Kerala), July 7 (IANS) After a weather-induced delay, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar finally offered prayers at the famed Sree Krishna temple here on Monday afternoon.

“Grateful for the blessed opportunity to have darshan at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala and seek the divine blessings of Lord Krishna. Truly surcharged and filled with deep reverence by the spiritual atmosphere in the sacred premises. Offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of our great nation and all its citizens. May Lord Krishna's eternal grace illuminate our path towards a stronger, more united India, the Vice-President of India’s X handle said.

Originally scheduled to visit the temple around 9 a.m. along with his wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, the Vice President’s plans were disrupted when his helicopter from Kochi was unable to land at the college ground near the temple due to bad weather.

The chopper had to return to Kochi, and Dhankhar proceeded to attend a scheduled programme at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), where he interacted with students and faculty.

The event at NUALS focused on contemporary legal education, constitutional values, and the role of youth in strengthening democratic institutions.

Following the programme and lunch, the weather cleared, and Dhankhar’s chopper successfully landed at the college ground near the temple. He then drove straight to the Sree Krishna temple and offered prayers.

The temple authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the high-profile visit, with certain areas cordoned off to facilitate the brief window available before the temple’s afternoon closure at 2 p.m.

The Vice President had arrived in Kochi on Sunday afternoon and stayed overnight at the Southern Naval Command guest house. In view of his visit, the Kochi City Police had imposed traffic restrictions from 2 p.m. on Sunday and additional curbs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday along National Highway 544 and parts of Kalamassery.

He is scheduled to return from Kochi later in the day.

--IANS

sg/skp