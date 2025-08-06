Uttarkashi clouburst: CM Dhami conducts aerial inspection, instructs officials to expedite rescue ops

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Aug 6 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial inspection of the disaster-affected area in Uttarkashi on Wednesday and instructed officials to remain on 24-hour alert mode after inspecting the rising water levels of the river and the surrounding areas.

"In Dharali, Uttarkashi, all government agencies, departments, and the Army are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination. Last night, more than 130 people were rescued. Closed routes are being reopened, and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

CM Dhami also talked to the State Emergency Operations Centre in Uttarkashi through the online control room. He conducted a review of relief and rescue operations with senior administrative officials and Army representatives from the disaster control room in Uttarkashi, and directed the authorities to expedite the relief efforts.

The Chief Minister said that rescue and medical camps have been established in the area, and adequate arrangements for food and essential supplies are being ensured for the affected.

"Efforts to clear roads, restore mobile connectivity, and ensure the supply of rations and essential medicines are progressing rapidly. Indian Air Force Chinook and MI-17 helicopters are fully prepared to be deployed as needed at the earliest. Our government is committed to prioritising relief operations and ensuring assistance reaches every affected individual," he added.

Meanwhile, another body was recovered from the disaster-hit site early on Wednesday.

Additionally, the health department is in full alert mode regarding the disaster caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali area of ​​Uttarkashi district.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, health services have been strengthened, so that in any emergency, the affected people can get better treatment on time.

In this regard, Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar informed that beds have been reserved in Dehradun, Rishikesh and other major medical institutions, so that the injured brought from the disaster-affected area can get immediate treatment.

A total of 150 general beds and 50 ICU beds are reserved in Dehradun's Doon Medical College Hospital, while 80 general beds and 20 ICU beds have been reserved in the Coronation District Hospital. AT AIIMS Rishikesh, 50 general beds and 20 ICU beds have been reserved in view of the disaster.

Arrangements for doctors, nursing staff, paramedical and medical supplies have also been completed in these hospitals, the officials informed.

The focus is also on mental health following the tragic cloudburst, and psychiatrists have also been deployed in the affected region.

Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar said, "It is natural for people affected by the disaster to suffer from mental stress and depression. Keeping this in mind, the government has specially deployed three psychiatrists in the Dharali area, so that the needy can get immediate counselling and psychological help."

He said that the team of these doctors will work in coordination with the local administration and will also visit relief camps and communicate with the people.

The Health Secretary added that Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and disaster response teams of all districts are on alert. The 108 ambulance service has also been kept on active mode round-the-clock.

"Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that not a single injured or needy person should be deprived of treatment. The Health Department is fully prepared for every situation," the Health Secretary added.

