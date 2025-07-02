Uttarakhand: Political row erupts as licensing becomes mandatory for food vendors during Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government has mandated all food vendors catering to Kanwar Yatra pilgrims to prominently display their photo ID and shop license number, in a bid to ensure food safety and hygiene amid the massive influx of devotees.

This rule applies across the board, from large eateries to roadside stalls.

Violators found operating without the required identification risk heavy penalties, with fines reaching up to Rs 2 lakh under the Food Safety Act.

While the move has been welcomed by many as a necessary step to safeguard public health, it has also triggered political criticism, with opposition leaders calling the penalty excessively harsh, particularly for small-time street vendors.

Former Samajwadi Party MP S.T. Hasan, speaking to IANS, expressed his disapproval of the steep fine, stating, "We have no objection to putting up nameplates. Islam teaches us not to deceive anyone in business. But if a fine of Rs 2 lakh is imposed on a street vendor, that is excessive. The fine can be of Rs 1000-2000, but the said amount is too much."

Countering Hasan's remarks, Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, defended the state government's decision and accused critics of selective outrage.

"Hasan did not speak when people were spitting in food or urinating in our juice. The Chief Minister has taken this decision to ensure that our religion is not corrupted. Crores of people from Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal, etc., come to Uttarakhand for the Kanwar Yatra," he told IANS.

Food Safety Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh clarified the state's position and emphasised that the measure is rooted in law.

"There is a provision for licensing under the Food Safety Act, and individuals involved in food-related businesses are required to obtain licenses. Regarding the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, a video meeting was held with our Hon'ble Commissioner and district officials to ensure proper food safety measures are in place," he said.

He added that every food business operator along the yatra route -- including small vendors, hawkers, and street food stalls -- must display their license or registration certificate along with a visible photo ID.

Failure to show this identification will lead to immediate action under the Food Safety Act, resulting in a Rs 2 lakh fine.

The administration is actively helping vendors get registered.

"We are ensuring that the street vendors get their licenses on time. We are doing all to ensure that the devotees do not face any problem of unhygienic food during the Yatra. The number of street vendors increases during the Kanwar Yatra, and hence, all the checks will be taken. If any problem is found, samples will be collected and appropriate action will be taken," Singh added.

The directive comes in response to recurring concerns over food adulteration, contamination, and unsanitary practices reported during major religious events.

