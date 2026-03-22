Uttarakhand government allocates portfolios to ministers

Dehradun, March 22 (IANS) Following the cabinet expansion, the Uttarakhand government has allocated portfolios to its ministers, with a government notification detailing the distribution of responsibilities among members of the Council of Ministers, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami retaining a wide range of key departments.

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The order, issued by the state Secretariat Administration Department, said the portfolio allocation was approved by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Chief Minister Dhami will oversee several important departments, including Personnel, Vigilance, Secretariat Administration, Information, Home, Justice, Planning, Revenue, Industrial Development, Labour, Employment and Skill Development, Excise, Energy, including Renewable Energy, Finance, Taxation, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, and Civil Aviation. He will also handle departments related to protocol, administrative reforms and various other subjects not specifically allocated to other ministers.

Senior Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj has been assigned the portfolios of Public Works Department (PWD), Tourism, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Culture.

Subodh Uniyal has been entrusted with Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Technical Education, Language, and Election-related matters.

Dhan Singh Rawat will oversee School Education, Higher Education, Health and Medical Education, placing him in charge of major sectors related to education and healthcare services in the state.

Ganesh Joshi has been allocated Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, Horticulture, and Agricultural Marketing.

Premchand Aggarwal will handle Urban Development, Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Rekha Arya has been given responsibility for Women's Empowerment and Child Development, along with Social Welfare-related programmes.

Chandan Ram Dass will look after Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

Saurabh Bahuguna has been assigned Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Officials said the allocation of portfolios is aimed at strengthening administrative coordination and ensuring efficient governance across departments.

The distribution of responsibilities is also expected to accelerate the implementation of development programmes and welfare initiatives across sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, health, education. and urban development in Uttarakhand.

--IANS

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