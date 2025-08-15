Uttarakhand CM Dhami honours freedom fighters’ families on 79th Independence day; announces development initiatives

Dehradun, Aug 15 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday hoisted the national flag at the Independence Day programme held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, marking the 79th Independence Day with great solemnity and pride. The event was especially significant as the Chief Minister honoured the families of freedom fighters who contributed to the country’s liberation, paying tribute to their sacrifice and legacy.

He also visited a photo exhibition dedicated to the history and valour of these freedom fighters.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Dhami presented the President’s Distinguished Service Medal to Additional Director General of Police Ajay Prakash Anshuman in recognition of his outstanding service. Furthermore, the Chief Minister’s Commendable Service Medals were awarded to a host of police and civil personnel, including Commander Shweta Choubey, Deputy Superintendent Yogesh Chandra, Inspectors Vipin Chandra Pathak and Narendra Singh Bisht, and many others for their exemplary work.

The event also celebrated local sports talents like Priya Rana, Manisha Chauhan, and Rahul Sarnaliya, who were honoured for their excellent performances.

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand, highlighting six key announcements aimed at improving the state’s infrastructure and welfare.

He announced that schools lacking gas cylinders and stoves for cooking under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme will receive two gas cylinders and one stove each from the government. He further said that to address water scarcity, 10 hand pumps will be installed in each assembly constituency facing drinking water difficulties.

CM Dhami further said that the honorarium for village chowkidars and village guards will be increased by Rs 1,000.

He added that Block representatives working under the Sainik Welfare Department will receive an enhanced honorarium of Rs 2,000.

CM Dhami said that special educational centres focused on distance and employment-oriented higher education will be established at the district level, coordinated by Uttarakhand Open University.

Also, CM dhami announced comprehensive studies of the state’s Himalayan glaciers—including the Gangotri glacier—will be conducted regularly, alongside strengthening the Disaster Management Department for predictive and proactive disaster response.

CM Dhami solemnly remembered the martyrs and freedom fighters who laid down their lives for Uttarakhand’s formation and paid tribute to those affected by recent natural disasters, including the tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. He praised the swift and courageous relief efforts led by the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and state government departments under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reflecting on India’s journey over 78 years of independence, Dhami lauded the nation’s unwavering spirit and progress despite challenges.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, India is on a rapid path to becoming a fully developed nation by 2047. Today, India stands as the world’s fourth-largest economy, advancing robustly in defence, science, technology, agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure,” he said.

He credited the country’s enhanced defence capabilities to Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated India’s power on the global stage.

Calling Uttarakhand not just “Devbhoomi” but also “Veerbhoomi,” the Chief Minister outlined the government’s commitment to making the state prosperous and self-reliant. With a focus on improving basic amenities such as education, health, roads, electricity, drinking water, and air connectivity, the state has crafted detailed development policies across over 30 sectors. Uttarakhand is rapidly emerging as a premier hub for religious tourism, wellness tourism, adventure sports, film shooting, and destination weddings.

Dhami highlighted the success of the recent Global Investors Summit where Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore were signed, with over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects already underway. Plans are afoot to develop a smart industrial township on more than 1,000 acres at Kichha Khurpiya Farm, alongside launching an incubation center and a Rs 200 crore venture fund to foster a startup-friendly ecosystem.

Sporting excellence remains a priority, with Uttarakhand having made history by winning 103 medals and securing 7th place in the recent National Games themed “Green Games.”

To build on this momentum, the government will implement the Sports Legacy Plan, establishing 23 sports academies across eight cities. A new yoga policy aims to position the state as the global capital of yoga and spirituality. Complementing this, “Spiritual Economic Zones” are being developed in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to boost Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga, and spiritual tourism.

The Chief Minister also lauded the “House of Himalayas” brand, which unites the state’s organic products under one umbrella, and the “Home Stay Scheme,” which promotes youth entrepreneurship in rural hospitality. Farmers benefit from interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh and up to 80 per cent subsidy on farm machinery through the Farm Machinery Bank scheme. A Rs 200 crore provision supports polyhouse construction to increase agricultural income. New policies focusing on apples, kiwis, millet, and dragon fruit have been rolled out with a budget of Rs 1,200 crore.

Acknowledging tourism’s vital role in Uttarakhand’s economy, Dhami outlined a new tourism policy, with ongoing work on sacred circuit projects such as Kedarkhand and Manaskhand Mandirmala, the Yamuna pilgrimage site at Haripur Kalsi, and the Haridwar-Rishikesh corridor. The Sharda Corridor project is also advancing rapidly.

He emphasised the transformative impact of digital governance initiatives like the Apunni Sarkar Portal, e-Cabinet, e-Office, CM Helpline 1905, Anti-Corruption Helpline 1064, and the Digital Uttarakhand App, all contributing to improved transparency and efficiency. Under PM Modi’s guidance, critical infrastructure projects such as the Delhi-Dehradun Elevated Road, Vande Bharat Express, Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project, Bharatmala and Parvatmala corridors, Amrit Yojana, All Weather Roads, and Udaan Yojana are strengthening connectivity.

On social welfare, Dhami highlighted the state’s success in employment generation. Since enforcing one of India’s strictest anti-cheating laws, over 24,000 youth have secured government jobs, and the unemployment rate has dropped to a historic low of 4.4 per cent. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown by 1.3 times, with a per capita income rise of 11.33 per cent. Uttarakhand is pioneering the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, a first in the country.

Committed to preserving Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage and demographic character, the government plans to tighten anti-conversion laws and has reclaimed more than 7,000 acres of encroached government land. Operation Kalanemi is underway to combat those maligning Sanatan Dharma.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including former Chief Minister and former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Rajya Sabha MPs Mahendra Bhatt and Naresh Bansal, MLA Khajan Das, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, DGP Deepam Seth, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal, SSP Ajay Singh, and senior district officials.

