US President led to tumble in stock market: LoP Rahul Gandhi in Patna

Patna: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked US President Donald Trump over the stock market situation and said that the US president has caused the stock market to tumble.

"The US president has led to a tumble in the stock market. Less than 1 per cent of the people here have their money invested in the stock market, which means the stock market is not a field for you. Unlimited money is made in it, but you don't get the benefit of it," the Lok Sabha LoP said, addressing the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Patna.

Asian stock markets witnessed a major sell-off on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs. The markets opened with heavy selling pressure, reflecting growing fears over the impact of the tariffs on global trade and economic growth.

The Lok Sabha LoP said that the people from weaker sections of society were being treated as second-class citizens.

"People say that the Constitution was drafted in 1947. However, I believe that this Constitution is thousands of years old, and it includes thoughts of Ambedkar ji, Pule ji, Gandhi ji, Nehru ji, Guru Nanak ji and Kabir. The Constitution contains the thoughts of those whom India respects," he added.

He further remembered former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and said that they both loved truth.

"I was asked a question about what your great-grandfather Nehru ji was like and what you learned from him? In the room where I was sitting, there was a picture of not only Nehru ji but also Mahatma Gandhi ji. Looking at that picture, only one thought came to my mind: that both these people loved the truth," the LoP said.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the Congress will demolish the "fake barrier" of 50 per cent cap on reservations.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. (ANI)