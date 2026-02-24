US passport-holder held at IGI with Rs 5.42 crore undeclared haul

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have filed a case against a US passport holder following the recovery of a large haul of undeclared foreign-origin goods and currencies.

The passenger arrived from Hong Kong on Flight No CX-695 and was intercepted as part of routine spot profiling carried out by Customs officers.

Officials said that the passenger’s baggage underwent X-ray screening, followed by a detailed physical examination in line with prescribed legal procedures. The operation led to the seizure of substantial undeclared items, which included 1.2 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, 10 kg of silver utensils, and luxury watches from renowned brands such as Rolex, Bvlgari, Chopard, and Cartier. In addition, significant amounts of foreign currency were recovered, including $9,084, 605 Euros, and HK$2,540.

The total value of the seized goods has been estimated at Rs 5.42 crore. Since these items were not declared at the time of arrival, they were confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. During the examination, officials noted that domestically procured gold items, weighing 552 grams, were not seized and were returned to the passenger.

The passenger has been placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is currently underway. Customs officials said that such spot profiling and detailed baggage checks are part of ongoing measures to curb smuggling and ensure compliance with legal provisions.

"The operation demonstrates the vigilance of Customs personnel in preventing illegal import of high-value goods and foreign currency. We remain committed to enforcing the Customs Act and safeguarding India’s economic interests," an official said.

Investigations will continue to determine the source of the undeclared goods and whether any accomplices are involved. Passengers arriving in India are reminded to declare all dutiable goods and currency to avoid penalties under the Customs Act.

--IANS

sn/vd