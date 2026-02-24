Uproar in Bihar Assembly over lathi charge on chowkidars; Nitish Kumar snaps at Oppn

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed massive chaos on Tuesday over the police lathi charge on Chowkidars and Dafadars.

Opposition members accused the Nitish Kumar government of suppressing democratic protests, triggering sharp exchanges between the Treasury Benches and the Opposition.

RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet alleged that the Bihar government was ruling through force.

“A government of sticks and bullets will not work in Bihar,” he said, leading to loud sloganeering by Opposition members.

Opposition MLAs raised placards and shouted slogans such as “Nitish government, come to your senses” and “Down with the Nitish government.”

Amid the uproar, Nitish Kumar stood up angrily and directly targeted RJD MLA Bhai Virendra.

“Don’t talk nonsense. The government will not fall. What are your numbers? Look at our numbers — we are 202,” Nitish Kumar said.

Recalling his past alliance with the RJD, the Chief Minister added, “I was with you for three years, but you kept creating trouble, so I left."

"During your rule, people were afraid to step out in the evening. Today, Bihar is progressing, and everything is fine,” he claimed.

Nitish Kumar also appealed to the Speaker to expel members who disrupt House proceedings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary defended the government’s action, saying the protest had crossed limits.

“If the government were against the protest, it would have stopped it from the beginning. No organisation has the right to disrupt public order or damage government property,” he said.

He described the government’s decisions regarding Chowkidar and Dafadar service conditions as historic and accused the Opposition of shedding crocodile tears.

Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said the government would hold talks with the Chowkidar–Dafadar organisation and consider their demands.

Meanwhile, LJP (Ram Vilas) state president and MLA Raju Tiwari stated that his party had already raised the issue with the Chief Minister and would seek action if any wrongdoing occurred during the lathi charge.

Speaking to the media outside the House, Kumar Sarvjeet reiterated that the demands of the Chowkidars and Dafadars were justified.

“They come largely from the Dalit community. The government is anti-Dalit. We condemn the lathi charge and demand that their issues be resolved immediately,” he said.

