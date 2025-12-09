Upper Krishna Project Phase-3 stalled due to Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday here that the implementation of Phase-3 of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) was stalled first by Maharashtra and then for the second time by Andhra Pradesh.

"Since 2013, the Central government has not issued the required notification," he added.

Responding to queries from MLAs on irrigation projects in the state Assembly, Shivakumar, who also handles the Water Resources portfolio, said, "We have taken a historic decision on land compensation for the project. We are committed to completing the project and will allocate funds for it. We will take up the project in partnership with the Centre, with the Centre contributing 60 per cent and the state government contributing 40 per cent."

The UKP Phase-3 is a crucial irrigation project aimed at providing water to thousands of hectares of land in the region, the Deputy CM added.

The state government has already allocated Rs 1,722 crore for the Ghata Prabha canal development project and is awaiting the Centre's approval, he said.

"We have taken a historic decision on land compensation for the Upper Krishna Project after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. We have modified the land compensation decision made during former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's tenure during BJP-led government's tenure and taken it to the next level."

"We are committed to completing this project and have planned to allocate funds for it. We aim to provide Rs 15,000-20,000 crore annually and complete land acquisition within the next three to four years. We have already started work on some parts of the project," Shivakumar added.

When senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal asked about compensating farmers who have already given up their land, Shivakumar replied, "The land compensation issue has become a mafia. A land worth Rs 10 lakh is being awarded Rs 10 crore. Lawyers and officials are colluding, making it impossible to provide such huge compensation. I don't agree with this. We are committed to protecting the state's interests."

In response to a query by Congress MLA G.T. Patil, who asked for action regarding repairs to the right and left bank canals of the Hidkal reservoir and the removal of illegal pump sets installed along the canals, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "A project costing Rs 1,722 crore has been prepared for the development of the Ghataprabha right and left bank canals and has been sent to the Central government. If it is approved, the project will be taken up with 60 per cent funding from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state. You and your MPs need to exert more pressure on the Central government for this."

Shivakumar also added, "A new law has been introduced to curb the installation of illegal pump sets along the canals, and training programmes in this regard are underway. Water must reach the tail-end areas of the canals. For example, people in the Pandavapura region use most of the water, while the Malavalli region does not get any. If all MLAs agree, we can launch a full-fledged campaign on this issue."

Responding to the query by Congress MLA Appaji C.S. Nadagouda, who sought the release of funds for the pending works of the Nagarabetta Lift Irrigation Project, the Deputy CM said: "We will take steps to inaugurate the project by March 2026. This is a major project that will provide irrigation to about 3,200 hectares. Approval was granted in 2017 to complete the project at a cost of Rs 170 crore. The project has been taken up in three packages. The work has been delayed due to local issues and delays in land acquisition. A separate team will be formed to address these matters and ensure the project is completed at the earliest."

Replying to a query by Shravanabelagola JD-S MLA C.N. Balakrishna regarding the lack of water reaching the tail-end areas of the Hemavathi Left Bank distributary canals and the slow pace of developmental works, Shivakumar said: "A project has been prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore for the development of the Hemavathi Left Bank distributary canals. The work will be taken up at the earliest. For Distributary Canal 33, Rs 10 crore has been allocated, and for Canals 34 to 40, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned. In the Left Bank canal section of the Shravanabelagola Assembly constituency, out of the total 14 distributary canals, eight have been developed and six remain pending. Some of these are very old canals. I have obtained a report regarding them."

When the MLA requested speedy action for filling Hemavathi water into the Channarayapatna Amanikere tank and for addressing compensation issues, the Deputy CM responded: "Please raise a separate question on this matter. I currently do not have information regarding land acquisition. We will provide a response."

--IANS

mka/khz