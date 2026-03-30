UP man jumps to death from rooftop of housing society building; probe underway

Ghaziabad, March 30 (IANS) Panic gripped a housing society in Raj Nagar Extension in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday after a man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the rooftop of a residential building.

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The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Nandgram police station, officials said.

According to the police, information was received on Monday regarding a man who had jumped from a building within a housing society in Raj Nagar Extension. Upon receiving the alert, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

During the preliminary inquiry at the scene, the deceased was identified as Raghukul Tilak, approximately 40 years old. Initial findings suggest that he died by suicide after jumping from the rooftop of the building. The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police official Ziauddin Ahmed stated that the deceased’s family members are being questioned, and efforts are underway to determine the circumstances and reasons behind the incident. Authorities said further legal proceedings are being carried out as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a separate but similar incident earlier this month, a 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 13th floor of a building in Ghaziabad, while his elderly mother was found dead inside their flat.

The incident took place on March 20 at Vinayak Tower in the Mahagun Society located in the Kavinagar area. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya, the deceased were identified as Rajveer and his 70-year-old mother, Satnam Kaur.

Police said Rajveer, an astrologer, lived with his mother, while his estranged wife and son resided in another housing society in Crossings Republik. Officials added that he had reportedly faced significant personal losses in recent years, including the deaths of his father and brother.

--IANS

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